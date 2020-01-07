Controversial actress Sri Reddy is yet again hitting the headlines with a new controversy. When you talk about controversies in South Indian cinema, you cannot keep Sri Reddy out of the context. The controversial actress is back in action again and this time her target is Stylish star Allu Arjun. Why Sri Reddy messing with Allu Arjun, and What's her latest comment on him?

Let's get into the details of it and know more about the story. Bunny got introduced to the film industry by the megastar family and he made a debut in Telugu with 'Gangotri'. He established himself in Tollywood with a huge fan following and people declare him as one of the best dancers in the film industry. As Allu Arjun is not leaving any stone unturned to promote his upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which is set for a grand release on January 12.

At this time, what bothered Sri Reddy so much to make a comment on him? She made sensational comments on Allu Arjun's hair style. In her latest post on facebook, she wrote "Allu Arjun yeppudukaina ne original hair tho cinemalo vasthava?? eppudu extensions wig lena" which roughly translates into " Allu Arjun at least this time, will you appear in any cinema with your original hair style? Or else the same routine extensions or wigs only, huh?

The anticipation around the film is already high considering the massive popularity of its songs. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marking the third collaboration of Bunny with him. Pooja Hegde is basking in the glory of 'Maharshi' is all set to plays the female lead in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Veteran actor Tabu would be seen in a cameo role and we hope her appearance could add some magic or special attraction to the film. Watch this space for more updates.