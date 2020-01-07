Superstar Mahesh Babu is the one actor who has been extremely consistent with his films, with his last two films 'Maharshi' and 'Bharat Ane Nenu' crossed Rs 100 Cr mark. Currently, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is gearing up for release. Looking at the current response to 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' teaser, trailer and songs, it is showing positive signs that it also may become another blockbuster hit of this year. If this goes as planned and 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' fetches good profits then it could become even hattrick for him.

A few years back, many films used to be released during any big festival days. In fact, several biggies used to compete among themselves during the festive season. But, those actors never had forced or pressurized anyone to change their release dates. Looks like the healthy trend of olden days seems to have changed now.

It is being said on social media that Superstar Mahesh Babu attitude is irking others. If reports are to go anything by, Mahesh Babu is believed to have warned other distributors not to release their films during his film release. He also is said to have spoken to other heroes having lesser range in the market around the time of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' release. The same sources informed us that Mahesh Babu has even threatened distributors that he would release his film on the same day of the other films’ release so that they would suffer heavy losses.

According to sources, Mahesh and the filmmakers of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' decided to release the film on January 11. It is learned he directed the producer of Allu Arjun-starrer “Ala Vaikunthapuramulo,” to release their film on January 14, so that there would be a gap of three days between two big-ticket films. The makers of “Ala Vaikunthapuramulo" weren't ready to defer their release date and they did not want to miss Sunday.

They announced that it would be released on January 12. With this, the makers 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' preponed their film to January 12. Mahesh also got his filmmakers to announce January 12 as the release date of his film. It is learned Many people intervened to sort the difference between Mahesh and Allu Arjun. Mahesh Babu is said to have blocked several theatres for January 12 to see 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' shouldn't get an adequate number of theatres.

After seeing the theatre count list, Allu Arjun thought to advance the release of his film to avoid a clash with Mahesh. But Mahesh Babu came back to square one and announced that his film, too, would be advanced. One of film analyst commented that Actors either should only settle the dates of release of their own films but he shouldn't create a problem to others".

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad, Raghu Babu, and others. All set to hit screens on Sankranthi 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.