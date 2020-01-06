Sankranthi Festival is around the corner and few people have already started reserving their ticket to travel to their home towns and spend time with their families. Ideally, this will be the best for anyone to spend and celebrate the festival with loved ones and to catch up with the movies playing.

Our Telugu stars are nowhere less and they’ve planned amazing films to be released during the festive time. Over the past few days, two big tickets films of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' are making the right noises for all good reasons.

According to reports, we learned that the USA market for Telugu films is really down. Last year, a bunch of big-budgeted films was released but none of the Top stars movies raked in the good moolah.

Currently, trade pundits are eagerly waiting to see the results of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' which have piqued the interest of the audiences with posters, teasers, and trailer. Will 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' be able to turnaround the fortunes?

How much will be the premiere collections of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'? Mahesh Babu who is regarded as the king of the overseas market managed to collect $516k for Maharshi premiers shows. While other films like 'Sye Raa' and 'Saaho' have surpassed 'Maharshi' collections and collected $857k and $923k respectively. Will Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' beat 'Saaho' or 'Sye Raa' premier collections.

Will it be possible for Mahesh or Bunny to touch $1 million mark with premiers shows which, remains to be seen. Prabhas might have kept a big checkmate to Mahesh and Bunny with 'Saaho' premier collections.

Will they be able to beat him? Let's wait and watch what the future holds for Mahesh and Bunny in 2020. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.