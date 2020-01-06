NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident on Sunday evening, a group of masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and attacked students here. The attackers who were armed with sticks, iron rods and sledgehammers, attacked students, teachers and damaged properties on the campus. At least 18 people including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh were injured badly in this incident.



The attack has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities. Many of them including Ritesh Deshmukh, Tapsee Pannu, Shabana Azmi took to their social media accounts to express their anger over the episode.



Actress Swara Bhaskar, who is an alumni of the university, tweeted about the incident. The actress, whose mother is a JNU professor and lives on the campus, posted a video, making an appeal to help students and within seconds, the video went viral. Take look at her tweet and video here.



Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi also shared Swara Bhaskar's video on twitter and wrote, "This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators."

