There is no doubt, 2020 year has begun on a grand note with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-release event which saw stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayshanthi gracing the event. It is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The film trailer was out received accolades and appreciation from several quarters. Rashmika and Mahesh's fun banter in the train will surely leave you ROFL.

Who would forget the pre-release event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which was held last night at LB Stadium. The video clips of Chiranjeevi, Vijay Shanthi, and Mahesh’s speeches are trending on all social media platforms. Latest we hear that Veteran actor Superstar Krishna is likely to be seen in a cameo role. To inform you all, it is not a rumor but it was officially announced by the director of the film Anil Ravipudi. We are pretty sure, it is a really big surprise not only to Mahesh Babu fans even for the audience. Can't wait to see double superstars on silver screens.

Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of an Army officer, Major Ajay Krishna. Rashmika plays as the female lead and Tamannah will be seen in a special song 'Dang Dang' which is already topping the charts. It is all set for a grand release on January 11. Watch this space for more updates.