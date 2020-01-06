Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming flick 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been in the news for a long time. Finally, the film is getting ready to release in theatres. After a gap of six months, Mahesh’s fans get a chance to see their favourite star on the silver screen.

The much-awaited film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will hit the marquee on January 11. Directed by Anil Ravipudi who helmed films like- 'F2' and it features Rashmika as the leading lady alongside Mahesh Babu.

The producers of the film were trying to get special permission for special shows in the Telugu states. A reliable source informs us that Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for benefit shows.

The shows will start at 12:33, it is learned. Mahesh fans are praying to god that January 11 should come faster. Only a few days are left to witness the real story of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The ticket prices of the movie are likely to hike up to Rs 200 and Rs 250 in AP and Telangana. However, it is not officially confirmed by makers end.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and it also features actors like Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay.