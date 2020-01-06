HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni - Does the name need any introduction? Obviously, a big No. The Akkineni Bahu scored high on the acting scale and she is one of the most versatile actresses in the South. The 'Super Deluxe' star amazed us all with her cool choices of scripts, post marriage. She evolved as an actress and it is always a delight to look at the star. Samantha is not only giving a tough competition to the contemporaries with her acting but is also making others envious with her stunning choice of outfits.
Besides acting, the diva is well known for picking super stylish outfits. The 'U Turn' actress knows how to balance her look and stun fashion freaks with her effortless and spiffy ensembles. Off late, the 'Majili' star made everyone go weak in their knees with her 'six-yard wonder piece look' at Zee Cinema Awards 2020.
Words fall short to praise the beauty of the diva, isn't it? She draped a Kresha Bajaj sari and teamed it up with a full-sleeved blouse. The light-hued sari gave her a damn alluring look. She didn't go much with accessories just added a pair of stylish earrings. Coming to her makeup, she gave a shimmery eye makeup and went with soft curls.
The 'Oh Baby' actress won the 'Best Actor Female (Jury Special Mention). Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in a spectacular manner on Saturday. The event witnessed the who's who of South Cinema like Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, etc.
