HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni - Does the name need any introduction? Obviously, a big No. The Akkineni Bahu scored high on the acting scale and she is one of the most versatile actresses in the South. The 'Super Deluxe' star amazed us all with her cool choices of scripts, post marriage. She evolved as an actress and it is always a delight to look at the star. Samantha is not only giving a tough competition to the contemporaries with her acting but is also making others envious with her stunning choice of outfits.

Besides acting, the diva is well known for picking super stylish outfits. The 'U Turn' actress knows how to balance her look and stun fashion freaks with her effortless and spiffy ensembles. Off late, the 'Majili' star made everyone go weak in their knees with her 'six-yard wonder piece look' at Zee Cinema Awards 2020.