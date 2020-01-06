If there is one actor who has been stealing the limelight for a while, definitely, it is none other than our beloved actor Jr NTR who is struggling and working tirelessly in putting the effort to continue the legacy of his grandfather NTR. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the world. Their fans would go any length to prove their love towards their demi-god. Jr NTR hasn't had any release in 2019 and his fans are dying him to see on the silver screen.

His last big-screen appearance was in 'Aravinda Sametha' which had released in 2018. Who wouldn't want to see their star new films? Jr NTR's upcoming film 'RRR' is the highly anticipated film of the year. The entire nation has been waiting for it because it is being directed by Rajamouli, and also brings Jr NTR and Ram Charan to share screen space together, for the first time.

It has been more than a year since 'RRR' went on floors but Rajamouli hasn't unveiled any posters of Jr NTR or Ram Charan. Rajamouli is a man blessed with many talented and knows the pulse of the audience when to attract and when to release the posters or anything from the film, for that matter.

The wait for Rajamouli's film will be really worth it. For all Jr NTR fans who are eagerly waiting to see him. Here is the good news for you all on dull Monday. Jr NTR is the brand ambassador for Appy Fizz and the latest look of promoting Appy Fizz is out. Jr NTR is looking uber stylish in a red t-shirt with a black jacket. This poster would really make NTR fans waiting to see him in Komaram Bheem avatar. Here is the poster for you.