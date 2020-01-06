Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought after actress in Tollywood. She is making a come-back after a long time with 'Nishabadam'. Her last film in Telugu was 'Bhaagamathie' which turned out to be a massive hit at the ticket windows. The first look poster of Anushka in 'Nishabadam' was out and received a positive response from all corners.

As per sources, Anushka plays a character of a mute artiste named Sakshi. The film teaser grabbed many eyeballs and has garnered high expectations levels amongst movie buffs.

As 'Nishabadam's release date is nearing, Anushka and the makers of the movie are planning to promote the film in a grand way. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Anushka Shetty is putting some conditions to be part of 'Nishabadam' movie promotions.

Anushka is rejecting to appear in front of media. Reports claim that she doesn't want to give a solo interview. Anushka will be part of Nishabadam's movie promotions as a group but she won't be giving specific time to anyone. Probably, she has taken a decision to avoid questions on her relationship status with Prabhas or even questions on marriage. Is Anushka planning to skip interviews due to Prabhas? The answers are best known to her.

Nishabadam is helmed by Nishabdham and co-produced by Kona Venkat; TG Vishwa Prasad. The film is slated for release on January 31 across the globe. Watch this space for more.