Sarileru Neekevvaru which has Mahesh Babu in the lead is a movie that is being waited for with utmost anticipation and expectation from Mahesh Babu. The movie is set to release during the festive season of Sankranthi, and it is already giving holiday goals to many in the Telugu States.

The makers of the movie are overjoyed at the response the movie has been gaining from its pre-release promotions. the movie seems to have coughed up over Rs 100Cr even before its release. so business-wise the movie is off to a good start.

Here is a detailed report of the pre-release collections for the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Nizam: ₹25 Cr

Ceded: ₹12 Cr

Krishna: ₹6.30 Cr

Guntur: ₹7.50 Cr

Nellore: ₹3.20 Cr

West Godavari: ₹5.50 Cr

East Godavari: ₹7.50 Cr

Uttarandhra: ₹9. Cr

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states pre-release business: ₹76.60 Cr

Karnataka: ₹8.30 Cr

Rest of India: ₹1.80 Cr

Overseas: ₹13.60 Cr

Total Worldwide: ₹100.30 Cr

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film will hit the big screens on January 11 in worldwide theatres.

Also Read:‘RRR’ First Look Poster Release Date!

Also Read:Prabhas Rejects Film From Chiranjeevi’s Director?

Also Read:Will Jr NTR Says ‘Yes’ To Director Known For Mahesh Babu’s Flop?