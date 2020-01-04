HYDERABAD: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone stunned all and sundry with her phenomenal acting skills and has etched her name on the walls of the cinema. Besides acting skills, the actress is also a pro in mesmerizing the audience with her fabulous outfits. Be it a couture number or a traditional outfit, she carries all her dresses with much grace and panache.
Recently, the actress was spotted in Alberta Ferretti outfit. She donned a black coloured ruffled single shoulder top and teamed it up with denim pants. She slipped her feet into shimmery pointed heels for a stylish walk. She added long danglers to her look and went with a minimal dose of makeup.
On the professional front, the actress is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Chhappak. The movie is going to hit the theatres on 10th January 2020. Let us wait and see how Deepika is going to mesmerize audience with the film.
Also Read: Watch Out For This New Track On Deepika’s Chhapaak