HYDERABAD: The popular television anchor Sreemukhi accepted the Green India Challenge, an initiative started by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santhosh Kumar. Bigg Boss 2 winner planted two saplings and she threw the challenge to Rashmi Gautam, Vithika Sheru and choreographer Jani Master. She thanked MP Santhosh for coming up with the wonderful initiative, Green India Challenge. Sreemukhi took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos where she was seen planting the saplings.
Earlier, many stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Suma, Rahul Sipligunj, Manchu Lakshmi, Akkineni Akhil, Varun Tej, and others accepted the challenge.
On the professional front, Sreemukhi is busy with a couple of shows. The ‘Pataas’ anchor is one of the most popular anchors on the small screen. She earned huge popularity and makes the audience hooked to their screens with her comedy timing and energetic performances.
