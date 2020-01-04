It is said that when two souls fall in love with each other, nothing in this world can separate them. Be it caste, religion, age, distance or even profession! Our cricketers and their celebrity better halves have proven this. We have witnessed many cricketers who have fallen head over heels for gorgeous Bollywood actresses. Such couples are a treat for both the cricket fans as well as the fans of movies.
Likewise, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday i.e, 1st January had announed his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic and made their relationship official. Now we bring you a list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood actors.
1. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma
The hearthrob of nation and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma sealed their relationship with a beautiful wedding in Italy in the year 2017. Though the star couple have been seen hand in hand on many public platforms, Anushka always preferred keeping her personal life private. Virat has been fairly open about how Anushka's presence in his life has brought a positive change in him.
2. Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech exchanged wedding vows in 2016. After making their relationship official on social media, they finally tied knot at the spiritual dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in village Duffera on Sirhind-Chandigarh Road.
3. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra
Indian cricketer Harbhajan met actress Geeta at an event through a common friend and love sparked immediately between the two. The two got married in Jalandhar in 2015 after eight long years of courtship. They have a little daughter Hinaya. Harbhajan has said that marriage and fatherhood has changed him and made him more responsible. Geeta is seen in many Punjabi movies and she made her first Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in the 2006.
4. Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge
Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple who met through a common friend, fell in love and got engaged in the same year.
5. Mohammad Azharuddin And Sangeeta Bijlani
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was already married to Naureen when he went into a relationship with Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Following which he divorced Naureen, with whom he had two sons - Asad and Ayaz. Azhar then went on to tie the knot with Sangeeta in 1996. However, the couple separated in 2010.
6.. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi And Sharmila Tagore
Legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi fell in love with Bollywood queen and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sharmila was so much in love with Mansoor that she even converted to Islam and changed her name to Ayesha Sultana. The two got married in 1969 and became proud parents to three kids- Saif, Soha and Saba. It is known that the Pataudi Prince used to woo the actress with roses and cards.
7. Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic
On Wednesday, 1st January Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram and officially announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. 'Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,' Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement. Both Hardik and Natasa's fans are going crazy over the news.
