Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a high as his recent outing 'Sye Raa' turned out to be a massive hit of 2019. Chiranjeevi is a senior actor in the Telugu industry, people not only take him as an inspiration but he also has countless fans eager to watch his movies.

Sometimes, it even becomes a crime to point out any flaws in his acting skills because he nails every scene in all the movies. He will never give a chance for people to point fingers at his work.

Talking about his next film, Chiranjeevi is all set to work with Koratala Siva who helmed films like- 'Srimanthudu', 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and a few others. The film is likely to go on floors by the middle of January in 2020. Latest we hear that this top gorgeous actress has been roped in to play a special song in Chiranjeevi's yet to be titled film. She is none other than Regina Cassandra, who stepped into films a while back.

But, she tried a lot to establish herself as an actress but she couldn't get good offers. She made everyone sit and take notice of her performance in the film 'Evaru'. Regina was seen in a negative role but earned accolades from all quarters.

Probably, her performance might have even impressed our beloved star Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. That could be the reason, they have roped in to play a special song in Chiranjeevi's yet to be titled film. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. If Regina really got a chance to make dance movies beside Chiranjeevi, then it would be a great opportunity for her. Whoever works Chiranjeevi will definitely get popular in the public eye. Watch this space for more.