Superstar Rajinikanth’s starrer 'Darbar' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is slated for release on January 9 across the globe. As Rajini fans are gearing up to witness the film and the makers faced an unexpected problem. The Madras High Court on Monday directed Lyca Productions to respond to a petition seeking a ban on Darbar’s release.

Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations has claimed to have loaned Rs 12 crore at a rate of 30% pa to Lyca for producing Rajinikanth’s 2018 release 2.0, and the amount due allegedly stands at Rs 23.70 crore and DMY Creations have sought a ban on Darbar’s release until the dues are settled.

'Darbar' has been produced by Lyca Productions and they got the notice from the court to respond before January 2. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also has Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in prominent roles. Watch this space for more.