Who wouldn't know the shining stars of Tollywood, Prabhas and Rajamouli? They have worked together for the Baahubali franchise which made a global audience take a look at regional cinemas. The film did fantastic business and Baahubali was the first film to touch Rs 1000 Cr in Indian history. Aren’t these reasons enough to show how popular they are in other countries.

Those who haven't heard about the movie 'Mathu Vadalara', it marks the debut of Keeravani’s sons Sri Simha Koduri and Kala Bhairava as hero and music director respectively. If you may recall, Baahubali music was composed by M M Keeravaani and he is very close to Rajamouli, Prabhas. Now, these two stars are helping M M Keeravaani by promoting 'Mathu Vadalara' in their own ways.

Recently, Rajamouli was guest of honour to Mathu Vadalara's pre-release event. On the other hand, Prabhas watched 'Mathu Vadalara' showering praises and congratulating entire team for the film. We hope, Rajamouli and Prabhas promotions should bring some profits for the film at the ticket windows. Likewise, Prabhas and Rajamouli are helping M M Keeravaani to make his son as successful an actor in Telugu.

In the meantime, Prabhas is under break from movies and he is expected to join the shoot of 'Jaan' by early next year. Rajamouli is busy with the ambitious project 'RRR' is slated for release on July 30, 2020. Watch this space for more.