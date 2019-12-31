If one was asked who the most interesting pair on small screen or the best jodi on the small screen, the immediate answer will be Sungai Sudheer and Rashmi. We really don't know whether they both are in a relationship or not. But, they look lovely on the small screen and entertain the audiences with their chemistry. Their fans wish them to become a real-life couple. But, it is their own individual decision to share their lives with each other.

Sudigali Sudheer is a man of the moment. He is riding high on the success of his latest offering 'Software Sudheer' which was released in theatres in last week. The film earned mixed reviews from all quarters but it will do good business by end of its theatrical run. The leading actress Dhanya Balakrishna was not the first choice for the film opposite Sudigali Sudheer.

The makers first offered the female lead role to Rashmi Gautam as they thought their chemistry would attract the audience. Unfortunately, Rashmi rejected the offer and Sudheer was not the reason behind it. She even liked the script and thought of being a part of the project. What made her change her decision seems to be worth it.

Rashmika is believed to be demand a fee of Rs 40 lakhs but the makers weren't ready to meet her demands. They were ready to pay her around Rs 35 lakhs. Reports claim that Rashmi lost a good project for 5 lakhs. 'Software Sudheer' was directed by Rajasekhar Reddy and produced by K Sekhar Raju under Sekhara Art Creations banner. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.