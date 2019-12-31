Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. He became an internet sensation and earned an amassed fan following his stellar performance in 'Arjun Reddy'. It was a breakthrough film in his career. Deverakonda was last seen in 'Dear Comrade' which was a dismal performance at the box office.

In 2018, Deverakonda scored a hattrick with 'Mahanati, Taxiwala and Geetha Govindam.' This year does not seem to be on his as he had only one release which was also didn't do well enough.

At an event in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda was asked for one thing he would want to steal from Yash? Deverakonda's answer will leave you all spellbound. Deverakonda wants to steal Director Prashanth Neel from Yash who is the director of blockbuster hit 'KGF: Chapter-1'. As of now, Yash and Prashanth Neel is working for a sequel which will be released by mid-summer of 2020. On the other hand, he also revealed his dream to work with Suriya, Dhanush, Karth.

Currently, he is lying low in his career and is geared up with two upcoming films, World Famous Lover and Fighter. In World Famous Lover, the actor will be sharing the screen space with four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.