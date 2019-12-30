One Tollywood actor who has rocked acting and humor in the film definitely has to be Jr NTR. He is known for his killer looks and impeccable acting skills. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jr NTR became a hot property at the box office as well as for filmmakers. This year, he hadn't released any movie but his last film was 'Aravinda Sametha' which was released in 2018.

This turned out to be a big hit at the box office. His slate for next year is pretty impressive with the upcoming Rajamouli project 'RRR' which is the most awaited film of 2020. It is going to be a pan Indian entertainer which will release in ten languages.

And now, according to reports, Jr NTR is all set to join hands with a Tamil director. He is none other than AR Murugadoss who had teamed up with Mahesh Babu for 'Spyder'. As you all know, the film sank without a trace at the box office. AR Murugadoss’ main intention was to introduced Mahesh Babu to the Tamil audience and he forget about the pulse of the Telugu audience. Probably, due to this the content of 'Spyder' did not live up to the audience expectations.

Reports have been doing the rounds for a while that AR Murugadoss is looking forward to joining hands with our beloved actor Jr NTR. Murugadoss even narrated a script to him but Jr NTR hasn't given an official nod to him, it is learned. Will Jr NTR accept AR Murugadoss or rejects his offer is yet to be ascertained.

Jr NTR is on a roll delivering back to back hits. Will it be possible for him to team up with AR Murugadoss. We are damn sure, after the release of 'RRR', the stardom and league of Jr NTR will be taken to another level. Will Jr NTR risk his career is left to be known.