Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film 'RRR' is undoubtedly a much-awaited film of the year 2020. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. For the first time, Jr NTR and Charan will be essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, respectively. Over the past few days, we have been hearing several speculations about 'RRR'.

But, Rajamouli is maintaining his silence and has not been reacting to any of the news. He wants to complete the project as early as possible. Rajamouli wants to meet the deadline of the film at any cost and he doesn't want to postpone the film, sources say.

The latest update from reliable sources is that Rajamouli has planned to unveil 'RRR's promotional content on every festival in 2020. The first look poster of Jr NTR and Ram Charan is scheduled to be launched on January 1. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

The film boasts a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgan and a few will be seen in significant roles. The film is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya and it has a lavish budget film of Rs 400 Cr. Watch this space for more.

