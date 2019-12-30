Prabhas has become a pan Indian star after the mammoth success of the Baahubali series. Prabhas is going great in his professional space. He last appeared on the silver screen in 'Saaho' and it was termed as the highest grosser of this year in India.

In other words, Saaho is also declared as a flop in terms of content but not in collections. The film made a business of around Rs 400 Cr at the worldwide box office. Thanks to his acting skills and other star cast delivered stellar performance in the film.

There is no denying that the filmmakers are in queue to team up with Prabhas and to encash on his craze. Do you want to know who was the director that Prabhas rejected? He is none other than Surender Reddy who tasted the success of 'Sye Raa' starring Chiranjeevi in the lead. After the release of 'Sye Raa', according to reports, it was Prabhas who called Surender Reddy for a collab.

Reports claim that Surender Reddy is believed to have failed to come up with an impressive script. Surender Reddy failed to bring the right script for Prabhas as this could be the reason 'Saaho' actor rejected his film. Probably, Prabhas and Surender Reddy may work together in the future. We don't know for sure as the film industry is big but only a select few talented directors are available.

Prabhas might team up with anyone at any time. Dil Raju is hugely disappointed with Prabhas’ decision as he rejected Surender Reddy's film. Dil Raju pinned huge hopes on this combination as he is desperately waiting to producer a Prabhas movie.

On the work front, Prabhas is all set to join the sets of 'Jaan' in first week of January. He has been reading a lot of scripts but which one he will be finalized remains to be seen. We will update you all as soon as we hear from them. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more such updates.

