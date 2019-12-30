Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. His upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is grabbing the headlines for all right reasons. The film teaser received a lot of love from fans and attention from the audience. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' songs 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' and 'Samajavaragama' got tremendous response from the audience and has crossed more than 100 million views.

Not only Allu Arjun or his fans, but it’s also even the general public that has pinned huge hopes on this film. Allu Arjun has given his heart and soul into the film. As you all know, Allu Arjun is lying in a low career phase and is reeling under pressure to deliver a massive hit at the ticket window.

There is a possibility for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' to create some records at the box office. Looking at the response for its teaser, songs, and posters. The film could generate good business at the box office. We agree it is not fair to talk about the failure of the film. But, there is a history or myth of mega family.

If you take a look, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan released 'Agnythavaasi' and 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' during Pongal time in 2018 and 2019. Sadly, both the films turned out to be the biggest flops in their own careers. It is being said on social media that Pongal time may not be a good time for the Mega family.

But, few murmurs are doing the rounds that asking Will Allu Arjun be able to escape failure with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'? We don't think Allu Arjun could face failure with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' in the 2020 Sankranthi race. Those films failed due to sloppy scripts. There is no doubt, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' will become a big hit even with its average talk.

Allu Arjun will be seen playing as a cop in the film and it is based on regional factionalism. It is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde would be seen as the female lead alongside Allu Arjun. Tabu will appear in a prominent role. The film is set for a grand release on January 12, 2020. Watch this space for more.

