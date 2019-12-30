Superstar Mahesh Babu and Stylish star Allu Arjun are hitting the headlines for all right reasons. It wouldn't be a crime if we say that Mahesh and Bunny could be newsmakers of this month. Their upcoming films 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' are trending on all social media platforms.

Now and then, Mahesh and Bunny keep dropping something from the film on the internet to create the much-needed hype amongst the fans and audience.

They are putting things out one after the other in the race and facing their own high and lows. It is very hard to predict which movie will be the winner of Sankranthi 2020. There is a still good amount to discuss about the film’s success.

We'll surely discuss them one day. Today, we have a piece of different news altogether about 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo'. Though this might seems small to you all it is kind of achievement to Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

The following question is for everyone Expect Mahesh Babu fans. Have you watched the promo of Daang Daang which features Mahesh Babu and Tamannah. Last night, the song promo was launched and in less than 24 hours, the promo video has amassed over 182K likes on YouTube and erased the previous record set by Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo (164K likes). In this context, Mahesh Babu beats Allu Arjun sets a new record with the promo of Daang Daang.

The electrifying dance movies of Mahesh Babu and Tamannah are leaving their legion of fans speechless. We can't wait to watch the full video. The full song will be out on the eve of December 31st. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is directed by Anil Ravipudi and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu, for the first time. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

