It wouldn't be wrong to say that time flies so fast in just a wink. We are only few days away to ring in the New Year. Before stepping into 2020, let us look at how many biopic films were made of this year. As you all know, we saw many films were released and surprisingly most of them turned out to be box office hits. We saw many good films but it is hard to pick one among those all.

According to reports, Mahesh's 'Maharshi', Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa', Prabhas' 'Saaho' and a few have been declared as winners of this year. But, now we are here to tell the best biopic of this year. More than our opinion, we go through our readers, which is the best biopic of this year.

NTR Biopic: It was based on the life of legendary senior actor NT Rama Rao. The biopic was made in two instalments- NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu. It starred Balakrishna in a lead role which he produced and was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Sadly, the films tanked at the box office.

Lakshmi's NTR: The film was in the news for the longest time and was also based on the life of former film actor and chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao from the perspective of his second wife, Lakshmi Parvati as well as N. T. Rama Rao during his last days. Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma directed it. People had thought RGV will tell facts of Lakshmi Parvati, but, the drama was so boring and it was not up to mark and eventually failed miserably at the ticket windows.

Yatra: The film directed by Mahi Raghav was based on the life-story of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Mammootty reprised the role of YSR in Yatra and earned huge accolades from several quarters. The second part of the movie especially the real scenes of YSR touched the hearts of his fans and audiences. The film bought huge returns at the box office. It is worth mentioning, recently, Yatra sequel is on cards and it was announced by the captain of the film.

Sye Raa: Chiranjeevi returned to the big screen after a hiatus, with 'Sye Raa'. The fact that the film was a biopic on Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The stellar performance by Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tammannah and a few others made the film do good business at the ticket windows. The film was termed as one of the biggest hit of this year.

According to reports, Mammooty starrer 'Yatra' is believed to be declared as the best biopic of this year.Now, it is our readers to decide which is the best biopic of this year.

