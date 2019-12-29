Two big stars of Tollywood Jr NTR and Ram Charan are coming together for biggest multi-starrer Telugu cinema. The film has been titled as 'RRR' which is being helmed by Rajamouli who previously helmed films like 'Baahubali-The Beginning' and 'Baahubali-The Conclusion'. It is the most highly anticipated film of 2020. So far, it's been more than a year since 'RRR', went on floors and they have completed most of the shoot.

But, Rajamouli hasn't released anything from the movie as it creates much hype about the film amongst the audiences. A while back, there was a buzz that Rajamouli might unveil something from 'RRR' on the eve of December 31st. However, it was not officially confirmed from the makers end.

According to sources recently, the film unit completed a crucial schedule in the Manyam region of Uttarandhra. The buzz on social media is that these are the climax scenes of the movie. On the other hand, there is the latest update that 'RRR' will be releasing on the promise date of July 30, 2020 without any fail. 'RRR' is a big-ticket film and the entire nation's eyes are on 'RRR'. Producer of 'RRR' DVV Danayya is said to be receiving multiple fancy offers with regards to the business of the film.

Though Danayya is ready to strike a deal with the parties, Rajamouli is believed to suggest Danayya to wait for a while. Rajamouli has asked Danayya to start the pre-release business of 'RRR' after the teaser launch. Looks like Rajamouli is pretty confident that teaser of the film would surely sky high the price of film rights. It remains to be seen, who will grab the rights of the film. There is no doubt, Danayya would be selling 'RRR' for a fancy price.

Produced by DVV Dhanayya, RRR is slated to be released on July 30, 2020 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and many others languages.

