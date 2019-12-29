There are a slew of talented actors in Tollywood who have been winning hearts of the audiences over a decade. If any asks, who is the top actor in Telugu, for many people the names of Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Ram Charan will pop up in their minds.

These actors are high rated heroes who earned huge fan following with their hard work, determination, and commitment towards films and not to mention their choice of films which made them climb the ladder of success.

It is a very hard to choose the hero of the decade. Because Mahesh, Jr NTR and Prabhas have been choosing the scripts which contain messages and all of their films well worked at the box office over the decade. Looking at the current trends on social media, they are two heroes of the decade. They are none other than Jr NTR and Prabhas. Fans of both actors have already started trending this hashtag on the micro-blogging site twitter.

It doesn't matter if it is Jr NTR or Prabhas who is the hero of the decade because they are our beloved actors who always think about us. Prabhas' stardom has changed after the massive success of 'Baahubali' franchise. The film put him in another league of this decade. He has been delivering back-to-back five hits right from Darling, Mr.Perfect, Mirchi, Baahubali 1 & 2 and Saaho. Prabhas fans have termed him as a hero of the decade. Prabhas also become the highest-paid actor who is charging around 70 Cr, he even crossed Mahesh, Jr NTR in terms of fee.

On the other hand, Jr NTR delivered a bunch of hits over the decade right from Temper to his last outing 'Aravinda Sametha'. All of the films did extremely well at the box office. His legions of fans are making him popular on social media by tweeting #JrNTRHeroOfTheDecade. We are happy with both the actors of marking as a 'Hero of the Decade'.

On the career front, Jr NTR and Prabhas are currently busy with their respective projects, which are in various stages of production.

