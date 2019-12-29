Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu is the second film of Ram Gopal Varma, which released this year and the last one for the year 2019. Unfortunately RGV's 'Lakshmi's NTR' and Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu didn't create any magic at the box office.

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV’ controversial movie Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu's title was changed to Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu due to severalcontroversies related to the use of the caste word in the title.

The film opened in theatres with huge expectations but it couldn't impress the audience. The film has earned Rs 2.64 Crore shares from Telugu states and Rs 2.73 Crore shares at the worldwide box office in its full run. The film made a total collection of Rs 4.82 Crore Gross.

Check out the area-wise collection in detail:

Nizam: Rs 0.85 Crore

Ceded: Rs 0.34 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 0.41 Crore

East Godavari: Rs 0.26 Crore

West Godavari: Rs 0.16 Crore

Guntur: Rs 0.24 Crore

Krishna: Rs 0.26 Crore

Nellore: Rs 0.12 Crore

Total AP & TS Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu :Rs 2.64 Crore shares

ROI:Rs 6 Lakhs

OS: Rs 3 Lakhs

Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu :Rs 2.73 Crore shares.

