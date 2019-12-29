Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu is the second film of Ram Gopal Varma, which released this year and the last one for the year 2019. Unfortunately RGV's 'Lakshmi's NTR' and Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu didn't create any magic at the box office.
Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV’ controversial movie Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu's title was changed to Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu due to severalcontroversies related to the use of the caste word in the title.
The film opened in theatres with huge expectations but it couldn't impress the audience. The film has earned Rs 2.64 Crore shares from Telugu states and Rs 2.73 Crore shares at the worldwide box office in its full run. The film made a total collection of Rs 4.82 Crore Gross.
Check out the area-wise collection in detail:
Nizam: Rs 0.85 Crore
Ceded: Rs 0.34 Crore
Uttar Andhra: Rs 0.41 Crore
East Godavari: Rs 0.26 Crore
West Godavari: Rs 0.16 Crore
Guntur: Rs 0.24 Crore
Krishna: Rs 0.26 Crore
Nellore: Rs 0.12 Crore
Total AP & TS Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu :Rs 2.64 Crore shares
ROI:Rs 6 Lakhs
OS: Rs 3 Lakhs
Total Worldwide Closing Collections of Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu :Rs 2.73 Crore shares.
