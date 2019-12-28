We're just a few days away from the New Year and everyone across the world is gearing up for the New Year's eve. Some are busy in thinking about their New Year resolutions while some are searching for some good hang out place to kick in 2020. For those who have a hard time making New Year's resolutions or low mood to stick to them, why not let some good films help you boost your energy to step happily in 2020?
Apart from all other things in our daily lives, movies keep us entertained the whole year. And Bollywood is no exception to this. B-town never fails to entertain the audience. Here we have bought you a list of five best upcoming Bollywood movies that are going to release in January and will surely help you to kick start your new year on a good note!
1. Chhapaak
Apart from just entertainment if you are looking for some motivational film from which you can get some inspiration to kick start your year, then you should miss Chhapaak which is scheduled to hit the screens on 10 Jan 2020. It features Deepika Padukone where she will be seen playing the role of Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor and battle to get the justice. Vikrant Messy will also be seen in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone.
2. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
If you are looking from historic inspirational drama then you should not miss watching Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior which will be released on 10 Jan 2020. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Jagapathi Babua, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in the lead role. The movie revolves around the life story of Tanhaji Malusare was an unsung Maratha warrior from the 17th century Maratha Empire. His acts of valour and bravery continued to inspire soldiers long after his death in battle.
3. Jai Mummy Di
If you are thinking of starting your year on a happy note and giggle along with your friends or family then you should watch Jai Mummy Di, a romantic comedy-drama that is slated to release on 17 Jan 2020. Directed by Navjot Singh, the film stars Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. The film tells the story of conflicting dynamics between mothers of protagonists and how that is affecting them and other members of both the families.
4. Panga
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Panga is another inspirational and moral sports drama that going to hit the screens on 24 Jan 2020. The film showcases the life of a national kabaddi player. Panga is basically an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman who is a kabaddi world champion. It follows her triumphs, struggles and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful.
5. Street Dancer 3D
If you are a dance freak and looking up for something interesting that will motivate your inner hobby or passion then you must watch Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D'Souza, this film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. The movie is set to release on 24 Jan 2020. Street Dancer is a dance epic based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity that occurs between two different groups from Indian and Pakistan coming together for a single cause.
