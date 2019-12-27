LOS ANGELES:The grunge band Nirvana's classic music video of "Smells like teen spirit" has garnered one billion views on YouTube.

Nirvana, which comprised of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and late vocalist Kurt Cobain, reached the milestone with the promo for the 1991 earlier this month, and the news was announced on the band's official Facebook fan page on Christmas, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Thanks to you all," bassist Novoselic tweeted.

The cult hit "Smells like teen spirit" is now the second most-watched music video from the 1990s on the streaming platform, according to YouTube's recently released list of the top music videos of every decade from the 1980s through the 2010s.

Rock band Guns N' Roses topped the charts in both the 1980s and 1990s categories, with "Sweet child o' mine" and "November rain", respectively.

Crazy Frog's "Axel F" track came in first for the 2000s, with close to two billion views, and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" hit with Daddy Yankee ruled the 2010s with over 6.5 billion views.

As of December 2019, 40 videos have exceeded two billion views; nine of which exceed three billion views, five of which exceed four billion views and one of which exceeds six billion views.

“Rowdy baby”, featuring actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, is YouTube’s top trending music video in India. The song is a part of the soundtrack of the Tamil film “Maari 2”.

While “Rowdy baby” grabbed the first position of YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India, “Vaaste” by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D got the second spot.