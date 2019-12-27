MUMBAI: Actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Friday, leaving behind a suicide note. He was 37.

Bandra police have confirmed that it is a case of suicide. His body was found by his parents around 2 am, and the note read that nobody should be held responsible for his death, a police official said.

After he did not receive his parent’s phone call, they went to check on him at his home in Alstic Building on St Andrews Road.

Senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath told a news agency that he left a one-and-a-half page suicide note.

On the basis of primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the Bandra police station, officials said.

Punjabi's close friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, first broke the news about Punjabi's death on social media.