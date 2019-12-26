The entire nation is gearing up for the New Year's eve after the Christmas festive season. The final phase of 2019 will be ending within couple of days. However, what kept us all entertained throughout the year were Bollywood films. B-town always gives best and power packed performances to keep us entertained. Though this year saw several stars staying away from the silver screen but many of them came forward and gave the best with their spectacular performances.



To name a few Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and others excelled at the box office as they managed to allure the audience to the theatres with their amazing performances.

Here's a list of Biggest Bollywood box office hits of 2019 as per the reports of Box Office India.



1. War (Rs 292.71 crore)