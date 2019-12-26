The entire nation is gearing up for the New Year's eve after the Christmas festive season. The final phase of 2019 will be ending within couple of days. However, what kept us all entertained throughout the year were Bollywood films. B-town always gives best and power packed performances to keep us entertained. Though this year saw several stars staying away from the silver screen but many of them came forward and gave the best with their spectacular performances.
To name a few Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and others excelled at the box office as they managed to allure the audience to the theatres with their amazing performances.
Here's a list of Biggest Bollywood box office hits of 2019 as per the reports of Box Office India.
1. War (Rs 292.71 crore)
Known for their amazing dance moves and perfect bodies in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff collaborated in the movie 'War' and attracted the audience with breathtaking performances. Both the stars gave the best performance and delivered one of the best Bollywood's action movie. Not only did it turn out to be the biggest hit of 2019 with Rs 292.71 crore. It has also become the highest opening film of the year by collecting highest opening film of the year as it raked in Rs 50.61 crore on its first day itself.
2. Kabir Singh (Rs 276.34 crore)
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. This movie started off with a bang by collecting Rs 20.22 crore on first day itself and overall Box office collection of Rs 276.34 crore. It has also turned out to be the second highest-grossing film of 2019.
3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244 crore)
Directed Aditya Dhar, this film is based on the 2016 Uri attack that had shocked the entire nation. The military drama highlighted the sacrifice and courage of our brave army soldiers. Uri bagged the third position after Kabir Singh by minting Rs 244 crore in the box office though it earned only Rs 9 crore on the day of opening. Vicky Kaushal who played the lead role also bagged the National Film Award for the best actor.
4. Gully Boy (Rs 238.16)
Directed and written by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy won million hearts worldwide. Apart from just earning Rs 238.16 crore at the box office, this movie has become one of the most tweeted films of the year. Starring Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, this movie is based on Murad, an underdog who struggles to convey his views on social issues and life through rapping. It also stars Ali Bhatt alongside Ranveer Singh.
5. Chhichore (212.67 crore)
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chhichore is an coming-of-age comedy-drama which minted Rs 212.67 crore at the box office. This movie is all about a tragic incident which forces Anirudh, a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as 'losers'.
6. Kesari (207.09 crore)
Akshay Kumar has always put his 100% in delivering the best to the audience. He never fails to make his fans happy through his stunning performances in his movies which are mostly based on social cause and carry morals. He did the same in the movie 'Kesari' in which he plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The movie had earned around Rs 207.09 crore at the box office.
7. Housefull 4 (Rs 205.49 crore)
All the sequels of Housefull have always managed to dominate the box office list by delivering perfect comedy drama and so did the Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar multi-starrer film had collected Rs 205.49 crore in the box office. Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde too managed to impress the audience with their phenomenal comic timing.
8. Dream Girl (200.8 crore)
Bollywood never fails to entertain audience with its amazing genres and stories. Comedy-dramas are no exception. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girls is a comedy drama which revovles around the life of a common man Karamveer (Ayushman Khurana) who gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice. This movie entertained the audience and earned Rs 200.8 crore at the box office.
9. Bharat (Rs 197.34 crore)
Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan gifted 'Bharat' to his fans on 2019 Eid and added another feather to his cap. Starring Katrina Kaif alongside Salman Khan, Bharat went to collect Rs 197.34 crore in the box office. Now that 'Dabangg 3' has released and is inching towards the 100 crore mark, 2019 seems to be quite the year for the Bhaijaan.
10. Saaho (Rs 148.84 crore - Hindi), (Rs 302.31 crore overall)
Starring international sensation and south superstar, Prabhas along with Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho was released worldwide in multi-languages. The movie minted Rs 302.31 crore across all formats, and Rs 148.84 crore in just Hindi language.
