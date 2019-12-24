Director SS Rajamouli has grown in leaps and bounds and has become the most sought after director in Tollywood. His highly anticipated film 'RRR' has been in the news ever since it was announced. On top it all, the film brings together top Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Recently, Rajamouli was the chief guest to the pre-release event of the upcoming thriller, Mathu Vadalara. There Rajamouli was being asked about 'RRR' release date. Rajamouli said, “Mathu Vadalara’s team itself took 1 year to complete their film.

So please don’t ask me about RRR’s release date.” Is Rajamouli telling that 'RRR' is a pan Indian film which will be the equivalent of releasing ten films, and might need more time than expected? Speculations are doing the rounds that 'RRR' is likely to get delay. A long back, Rajamouli announced 'RRR' will be releasing on July,30.

Now, we hear from reports that, 'RRR' is likely to get postponed by a couple of months. There is no official confirmation or update when the makers are planning to release it. Probably, it could be released sometime in 2020 during 'Dasara' festive season.

The film, RRR's storyline is set in the era of 1920s pre-independent India. As per the latest reports, the film being called RRR is based on the life story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju who were brave freedom fighters from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.