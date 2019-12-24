Sai Dharam Tej is the man of the hour. His work has paid off in 'Prati Roju Pandaage' which is doing exceptionally well at the box office. As per the reports, the film is not showing any signs of slowing down at the ticket windows. Although, it is facing stiff competition from Balakrishna's 'Ruler' and Venkatesh's 'Venky Mama'. Apparently, the film has become the first choice for filmmakers.

There is no doubt, 2019 might be a great year for Sai Dharam Tej because he delivered two hits -Chitralahari and Prati Roju Pandaage. Latest we hear is Prati Roju Pandaage has surpassed the highest Chitralahari went on to become the biggest grosser for film. The film is racing towards the half-million-dollar mark at the American box office.

Talking about latest collections, the film earned $75,483 from 93 locations and the total collections of the film is stands upto $265,881.

The film is written and directed by Maruthi. It also featured Raashi Khanna, Sathya Raj, Rao Ramesh and others were seen in supporting roles. Watch this space for more.