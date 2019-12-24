2020 will kick off on a grand note thanks to Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. They will lock horns with their upcoming films Sarileru Neekevvaru vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the ticket windows. Both the film will be releasing over the festive weekend of Sankranthi, next year.

The teaser, songs, and posters of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have piqued viewers' attention towards their movies. In other words, we can say, literally, their fans can't wait to see them on the silver screen.

Going into the details, Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ' is touted to be a family drama. It marks the third collaboration of Allu Arjun with Trivikram. Earlier, the duo have worked together in 'S/O Sathyamurthy' and 'Julayi' and those turned out to be massive hits.

On the other side, Mahesh Babu is on high after delivering the blockbuster hit 'Maharshi'. He is coming back to the silver screen with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which is being helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu plays an Army officer’s role office in the movie. Mahesh stars opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. We hope, the new Telugu pair will surely entertain with their on-screen chemistry.

A reliable source informs us that, the online bookings for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had opened a while back. As Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun enjoy an unbelievable fan following, they started purchasing tickets of their favorite actors' movie. So far it is being said that Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-sales is set to be around - $29,439 while Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ' $2,077 only alone in the USA.

Looking at the latest figures, Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has grabbed more audience attention towards his film than Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. We hope both the film should excel well at the ticket windows as Mahesh and Allu Arjun put their heart and soul into movies. What do you guys, say. Do let us know in the comments section below. Don't forget to watch this space for more.