Tollywood gave us a lot to cheer about in 2019. Like every year, this year had a great variety of movies in Telugu. One of the first few films which set many records at the box office is none other than Prabhas’ 'Saaho'.

The film had huge expectations and mixed reviews floating on the internet even before its release. 'Saaho' failed to create expected magic. But, Saaho did fabulous business this year.

As we all know, scores of films didn't have a great start but they went on to mint good earnings at the ticket window. However, with the highest opening collections of 2019 from all languages are- 'Saaho', 'Sye Raa', the two Tolly trophies surpassed collections of massively promoted films like 'Avengers: Endgame', 'War', 'Bharat', 'Maharshi', 'Bigil', 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Dabbang-3'.

Prabhas is leading the top one position with the earnings of Rs 89 Cr on opening day at the box office. The film also broke multiple box office records. The film is termed as a sleeper hit due to lack of content but 'Saaho' is the highest opening collections of this year. Prabhas has beaten all the stars of Tollywood and Bollywood this year with 'Saaho'. It is a really a moment to cherish for all of his fans and Prabhas himself for another milestone and another blockbuster hit.

Let's take a look at the first day collections of other movies listed above:

Saaho:89 Cr

Sye Raa:62.1 Cr

'Avengers: Endgame':53.6 Cr

War:53.35 Cr

Bharat:42.3 Cr

Maharshi: 34.75 Cr

Bigil:34.1 Cr

Vinaya Vidheya Rama:34 Cr

Mission Mangal:29.16 Cr

Dabangg:24.5 Cr