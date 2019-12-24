The world lost more than a few stars in 2019. Many celebrities died this year, breaking millions of hearts. From the ‘90s heart-throb, Maruti Rao to Venu Madhav, the deaths left us, his fans, in memory of all they have achieved. Here's a look at all the people we lost.

Gollapudi Maruti Rao: Veteran actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao, who reached legendary heights in film industry. He made his debut into movies ‘Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya (1982)’ with Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He established himself as a character artist in Tollywood. During his four-decade career as an actor, he had carved a niche for himself by portraying varied roles as a villain, supporting actor and comedian in over 250 films. His last film was ‘Jodi’. He passed away at 80 on 12 December 2019, survived by wife and sons Subba Rao and Ramakrishna.

Girish Karnad: The veteran actor passed away on June 10 at the age 81. He had worked in many popular films-Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Ondanondu Kaladalli, Cheluvi, Kaadu and Kanooru Heggaditi. He was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema.

Venu Madhav: He is known for his work in films Junior NTR’s Brindavanam, Prabhas’s Chatrapati, Ravi Teja’s Kick. Other movies Venu Madhav starred with Chiranjeevi are Shankar Dada MBBS, Andarivaadu, and Jai Chiranjeeva. He also acted in a couple of Telugu films and was last seen in the 2016 Telugu film Students Gang. The actor passed away due to multiple health issues on 25th Septemember of this year.

Geetanjali Ramakrishna: She passed away due to massive heart attack October 30 at the age of 72. Geetanjali, who was born in Kakinada, was originally named as Mani. She worked in a Hindi film titled Parasmani, which was produced by Lakshmikant and Pyarelal. Since her name was present in the title, the makers rechristened her as Geetanjali. Some of her popular works include Seetharama Kalyanam, Deivathin Deivam, Swapnangal, Parasmani, Gudachari 116 and Bobbili Yuddham.