Balakrishna starrer 'Ruler' weekend’s box office report is out. Balakrishna fans kept huge expectations on 'Ruler' as his last outing 'NTR' miserably tanked at the box office.

After a long time, Balakrishna released 'Ruler' and many of the people had booked their tickets in advance. 'Ruler' had a bumper opening across the world.

Going by the theatre occupancy on weekdays, it seems like there has been a dip in collections. The film earned mixed reviews from critics and the public alike.

The word of mouth about the film doesn't create any kind of interest for the general public to watch the film. On the other hand, Venky Mama is dominating 'Ruler' in Telugu states.

The film was directed by KS Ravikumar and it also features Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika in significant roles.

Talking about the latest collections of 'Ruler', it has managed to earn Rs 6.91 Cr at the worldwide box office. Check out the area-wise collection in detail:

Also Read:Ram Charan Gives Some Wise Advice To Jr NTR

Also Read:Chiranjeevi ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ Pre Release Event Charges Deets Inside

Area SHARE (IN CRORES)

-------------------- ----------------------------------------

NIZAM 1.28

CEDED 1.68

NELLORE 0.30

KRISHNA 0.31

GUNTUR 1.34

VIZAG 0.48

EAST GODAVARI 0.37

WEST GODAVARI 0.35

TOTAL AP & TS SHARE 6.11

ROI 0.60

OVERSEAS 0.20

TOTAL WW BUSINESS 6.91