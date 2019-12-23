Is there any person in telly town who doesn't know the brewing between Jr NTR and Ram Charan? We rarely 'No' as an answer to this from movie buffs especially from fans of both actors. Because, now and then, they always shell out friendship goals to their friends.

For the first time, they are sharing screen space together in Telugu highly anticipated film 'RRR'. It is being directed by SS Rajamouli and currently, the film unit is in Vizag shooting for most crucial scenes.

According to reports, Rajamouli is planning to wrap the whole shoot by the end of February. As you all know, Rajamouli’s movies take a long time to open in theatres.

Only a few people know the reasons because he wants everything to be perfect, as he doesn't have any chance for movie buffs to point fingers at him. Maybe, this could be the reason, Rajamouli turned out to be one of the most successful directors. Ram Charan is a star and he became an overnight sensation star after the release of 'Magadheera'.

He has carved a niche for himself as one of the finest performers the film industry has ever seen. Recently, Charan bagged best actor award for 'Rangasthalam' which released last year. He dedicated his award to Sukumar, the director of 'Rangasthalam'.

Do you want to know what Ram Charan’s wise advice to Jr NTR is? Nowadays, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram, Vijay Deverakonda and few more ventured into starting their own production houses. As per the latest reports, Ram Charan is believed to have advised Jr NTR to start his own production house.

But the Nandamuri family already has two production houses one being Jr NTR's brother Kalyan Ram production house 'NTR Arts Banner' and another one being Balakrishna's 'NBK Films'. Latest we hear that Jr NTR may soon step into production and probably name it ' Bhargav Hari Productions' which is a mix of his father and son's name. Isn't it wise of Charan to have advised his long-time colleague Jr NTR? An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Also Read:Chiranjeevi ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ Pre Release Event Charges Deets Inside

Also Read:‘Ruler’ Opening Weekend Box Office Collections

Back to 'RRR', it is being produced by Danayya under DVV Production and which will be released in ten languages. It is slated for release on July 30, 2020.