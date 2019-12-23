December is the time of the year where we take stock of things. Google too, is doing the same. It has compiled a list of names, places, animals and things that Indians have searched for this year and when we saw the results, we couldn't believe our eyes. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Prabhas were the most newsmakers of this year for many reasons. Mahesh's 'Maharshi' and Prabhas' 'Saaho' had released this year, the two movies turned out to be highest openers at the box office.

Sadly, Mahesh and Prabhas names are listed out in most searched list but some other actor has bagged a numero uno position by beating them. He is none other than Vijay Deverakonda. What you read is right! Vijay Deverakonda has beat the likes of Prabhas and Mahesh to become the most searched Indian celebrity online. Deverakond fans are going gaga over the news on social media.

Currently, Deverakonda is considered as the most sought after actor in Tollywood and is piled up with a slew of projects which are in different production stages. Deverakonda is finishing scenes of his upcoming film 'World Famous Lover' and the regular shoot of the film is shaping up well. Deverakonda starrer 'World Famous Lover' is slated to be released on February 14, 2019.