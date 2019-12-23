Rebel star Prabhas is one of the finest actors of Tollywood and he has already carved a niche for himself with movies like the Baahubali franchise and Saaho. Prabhas Many reasons to celebrate this year’s Christmas with joy.

Prabhas is on a high as his last outing 'Saaho' is termed as the highest-grossing film of 2019. There is no doubt, Prabhas could be in a happy place. Do you want to know why? Prabhas name is listed out in FORBES India celeb 100. You all be surprised to know his rank.

Forbes India is a well-established magazine that has now curated a prestigious list titled- Forbes Celebrity 100 which includes the most popular celebrities in India across Bollywood, sports, South cinema, TV, and a brand-new category: Celebrity Chefs!

For the people who are unversed, the Forbes list rankings are based on two parameters- related earnings and their fame. From Telugu, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu’s names are listed out. Prominent South-Indian stars like Superstar Rajinikanth bagged the 13th position, Isaipuyal AR Rahman bagged the 16th position, Mohanlal bagged 27th position, Prabhas gets the 44th position, while Vijay and Ajith bagged the 47th and 52nd places, Mahesh Babu is in the 54th rank followed by filmmaker Shankar in the 55th and Kamal Haasan in the 56th position. While Dhanush, Director Siva and Director Karthik Subbaraj are on the 64th, 80th and 84th places respectively.