Megastar Chiranjeevi enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to his wonderful acting performances. Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of 'Sye Raa' which has been declared a smash hit at the box office. There is no doubt, Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors of Tollywood film industry.

Chiranjeevi has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. It always excites us to see Chiranjeevi in movies on the silver screen or in any movie events. Over the past few days, speculations are doing the rounds that Megastar Chiranjeevi would be the chief guest to Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Finally, it is true Chiranjeevi will be gracing Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-release event. This piece of news was shared by Mahesh Babu’s doting wife Namrata on her Instagram account. She wrote "When two like-minded people meet ... the rest is history!! Save the date !! 5th Jan .. LB stadium .. #sarileruneekevvaru pre-release event!!" Don't forget to save the date of January 5 to see these mighty stars under one roof.

The comments section of Namrata post has been flooded with comments-'Wow', Can't-miss event and many more. The latest buzz on social media that how much is Chiranjeevi charging for the pre-release events. We want to tell all you guys.

We do agree stardom comes with a price but sometimes the relationship between celebrities can't be put a price on. If reports are to be believed, Chiranjeevi is not charging any amount as he is doing a good gesture and coming forward to promote the movie. Isn't it sweet of our beloved actor Chiranjeevi?

Back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit the big screen on January 11, 2020. The Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru recently wrapped its shoot in Pollachi. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, it also stars Rashmika and Veteran actor Vijay Shanthi in prominent roles. Watch this space for more.