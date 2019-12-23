Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of Tollywood who has been ruling the film industry for over a few decades now. He is the person who introduced Pawan Kalyan into movies. Both of them soared into huge success and popular actors of Tollywood. Chiranjeevi and Pawan enjoy an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Now, these two actors are trending on social media.

Going into the details, Sankranthi is a big festival for the Telugu people and our beloved actors will be planning to release their movies during the festive week. Next year in 2020, Mahesh and Allu Arjun are gearing up to release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', respectively.

Mahesh and Allu Arjun are leaving no stone unturned to promote their films on social media to reach a wider audience. Only 20 days left for the film to hit the big screens. Mahesh and Allu Arjun are looking forward to holding a grand pre-release event for their movies. The most curious question amongst the fans and audience is to know about Chief Guest details.

We have already told you Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-release event is all set to be held on January 5 in L.B Stadium. Guess what? Megastar Chiranjeevi is the guest of honour. We are sure that the legion of fans who are to witness these stars under one stage are going to be in awe. Allu Arjun who has been competing with Mahesh Babu since a while now has invited another top Telugu actor as a chief guest for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' pre-release event.

He is none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan and the event will be held on the same date in Vizag. It will be interesting to watch whose event will turn out to become big. Which star movie promotions will help the films to fare well at the box office. In this context, Chiru and Pawan are the hottest discussions on our social media feeds.

'Sarileru Neekvvaru' is helmed by Anil Ravipudi also stars Rashmika and Vijay Shanthi in lead roles. It is slated for release on January 10, 2020. Watch this space for more updates.