MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna can't stop obsessing over the new onion earrings that actor and husband Akshay Kumar gifted to her.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her onion earrings once again, which have now started sprouting shoots.

Posting a selfie wearing the earrings made of onion, Twinkle captioned: "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends".

