Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is the most anticipated film of 2020. Fans and audiences are looking forward to it. The film teaser received a positive response from several quarters and it has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Mahesh Babu plays an Army Officer role in the film.

Recently, the makers planned to release each song from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' every Monday of this month. A few days ago, they released a 'Mind Block' song which received mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs. Here is the latest update about the song. According to sources, the makers erected a set worth 5 Crore for the song and they shot the song for nine days. The total amount invested in the 'Mind Block' song is believed to be Rs 9 Cr.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film will hit the big screens on January 11 in worldwide theatres.