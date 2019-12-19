Akkineni Nagarjuna has been the talk of the town ever since he made his appearance in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu successfully. The show gave a rise to a new friendship. Post the show, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants Varun Sandesh, Vithika, Rahul, Sreemukhi and a few were seen hanging out together.

Their pictures were highly circulated on social media. Do you remember the contestant Ali Reza? We take your answers as 'Yes' because He is very hard to forget him. Ali Reza not only managed to win our hearts, he even stole someone else’s hearts. Can you guess who It is? It is none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna developed a special bond with Ali Reza compared to other contestants.

Nagarjuna may love and respect other contestants but his love and care towards Ali is cleary visible. Ali Reza got a Christmas gift a bit early from Nagarjuna. Isn't that sweet? Nagarjuna has sent a surprise gift to Ali. Talking about the gift, Ali asked the brand of shoes that was worn by Nagarjuna in the weekend episode.

It has been more than one month since Bigg Boss 3 Telugu wrapped up. Nagarjuna remembered it and sent him a pair. This was a really great gesture and something appreciated by Ali. Ali who couldn't contain his excitement, shared the news with his fans by thanking Nagarjuna for a wonderful gift.

He wrote few interesting lines about Nagarjuna which reads as "Truly a man of his word! Nag sir gifted me a pair of his favourite brand of shoes. I'd asked him for these shoes while I was in the Bigg Boss house and here it is, as promised 🤗 . Love you Nag sir 😘 you're the best."