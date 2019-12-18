When it comes to naming the Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu shines right at the top. He has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. After the success of 'Maharshi', Mahesh Babu is gearing up to entertain all of us with his upcoming film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

One cannot deny the fact there is not a single day without Mahesh Babu news. Ever since Mahesh Babu ventured into AMB Cinemas, he has been sharing his reviews of his colleagues and their performance in movies on his social media.

Recently, Mahesh wrote a few lines about 'Venky Mama' which read "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry 👌 A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team". Venky and Akkineni fans are quite merry for Mahesh Babu applauding Venky and Chaitanya.

Now, people are asking on social media will Mahesh Babu even make a tweet about Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo'. Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' is releasing against Mahesh's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' next year during Pongal festival.

On one hand, trade pundits and fans are curious to know which film will do better business at the box office. Mahesh Babu may share his reviews on 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' if it is a content-driven film.

There had a huge difference about release dates of 'Sarileru Neekvvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo'. Will it be possible for Mahesh to keep his difference aside and tweet about Allu Arjun's movie. As long as we know about stars camaraderie, though they may be rivalries to each other, when it comes to applauding their performance in films.

Definitely, they will never miss it especially Mahesh Babu. Probably, Mahesh Babu might tweet about 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' which is due to be released on January 12, 2020.

Let's wait and watch what's in store for Mahesh and Bunny for next year. Watch this space for more updates.