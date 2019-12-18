Rebel star Prabhas is going to make a comeback after a not-so-impressive performance in his last movie 'Saaho'. The film earned mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs but faced huge rejection from critics with poor ratings. The movie didn't do well in the Telugu states but it crossed over Rs 100 crore at the Hindi market. It made a lifetime business of Rs 420 crore from the global box-office.

It has recovered the invested budget but it not a blockbuster per-se. Looks like Prabhas has become extra cautious after the response of 'Saaho'. Actually, the 'Saaho' makers planned to finish the film in a limited budget. But, they couldn't do it as it had high-octane action scenes which lead the budget to Rs 350 Cr.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas is looking forward to work with established filmmakers. In other words, Prabhas eyeing to work with only experienced directors, be it Tollywood or Bollywood.

Prabhas is believed to have instructed directors who are planning to work with him to complete the projects with a minimum budget. As he doesn't want producers or distributors to suffer for the losses. It's really a thoughtful decision made by Prabhas.

In the meantime, Prabhas is yet to be back into movies and will next be seen in 'Jaan'. Watch this space for more.