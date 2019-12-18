Tollywood youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood by choosing unconventional roles in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu. He has managed to be in the headlines of this year. Deverakonda is on a roll ever since he tasted success of 'Dear Comrade'. He is on record spinning singing back to back offers with many talented directors.

Currently, Deverakonda is busy with 'World Famous Lover'. Post that, Deverakonda's next movie could be with Puri Jagannadh where he will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

This will mark Janhvi’s debut in Telugu. Off late, we hear that Vijay Deverkaonda has signed his new film with Shiva Nirvana who is on high with 'Majili' success.

Vijay decided is to make an announcement about his next, on producer Dil Raju's birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Telugu star wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter post below: