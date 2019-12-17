It is impossible to name one star in Tollywood as there are many, but the people lovingly call Allu Arjun the star of Tollywood. His upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is currently neck-deep in works as the film team is engaged with movie promotions.

The film has set records even before its release with a teaser and songs. Only a few days left for the film to open in theatres. Fans of the actor are pretty excited about it.

We are all set to witness a huge clash for 2020 Sankranthi release. We have already told you, Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will have lock horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the ticket windows. There is no doubt, it's a treat for all of us especially fans of the actors. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is believed to be based on regional factionalism. Allu Arjun will be seen playing as a cop who has his own methods of handling the matter.

According to reports, The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be hosting a grand pre-release event on January 5. The event will be held in Vizag. We are quite sure, you would be eager to know who is the guest of honor to the event. We don't want to tease you guys. Reports claim that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo pre-release event. Still, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. We will inform you all as soon as we hear from the makers. We keep our eyes and ears open for you all.

Also Read:Will Mahesh Babu Put His Difference Aside For Allu Arjun?

Also Read:Allu Arjun Copying Mahesh Babu’s Dates Might Stir A Fight

Also Read:Mahesh Babu’s Bizzare Request From Dil Raju, Or should We Say Warning?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Rajendra Prasad, Sushanth, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Kedkar, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sunil, Brahmaji and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo marks the third collaboration of the actor and the filmmaker after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy.