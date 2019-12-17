To become a superstar in any film industry is not an easy thing. Being a superstar comes with a price. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Stylish star Allu Arjun have been in the limelight for the longest time and they are more popular stars in and out of India. For any big festival, stars of Bollywood or Tollywood will plan to release their movies to cash in on the holidays.

Mahesh and Allu Arjun are in the race for next year and their most awaited films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be clashing at the box office windows.

Fans of both actors are betting on big-time that their demi-god could be the ultimate winner in the Pongal race. But, it is the audience who decides based on the content.

Mahesh and Bunny will make 2020’s Sankranthi the most memorable with their movies, as it is an eye feast for all us. It would be boring without our star's movies in theatres during a bunch of holidays. Fans and movie lovers are counting days for the festival.

It is a known fact that Mahesh and Allu Arjun enjoy a solid fan following across the globe. It seems like Mahesh fans are a bit disappointed with Allu Arjun's choosing dates for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. It is being said on social media that Allu Arjun is eyeing Mahesh Babu On Purpose.

But why is Allu Arjun wanting to put up a fight with Mahesh in the release of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'? Do you want to know what that is? Hold your breath before we tell you. A while back, Mahesh Babu was the first star who announced 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will release on January 12, 2020. Later even, Allu Arjun announced the AlaVaikunthapurramuloo release date January 12 with a new poster from the movie.

The makers of the movie held many discussion between two parties to shift release date of the movies to have great openings at the ticket window. Finally, Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to arrive in theatres on January 11 while AlaVaikunthapurramuloo on January 12.

Actually, that's not the end still we have more to the story. Now, Allu Arjun even chose the date of Mahesh Babu’s pre-release event. Recently, it was reported that Mahesh starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' pre-release event is going to be held on January 5 in Hyderabad.

Off late, we are hearing reports from sources that Allu Arjun has decided to host a pre-release event of AlaVaikunthapurramuloo on the same date January 5 in Vizag. Netizens are making memes on social media as to why Allu Arjun is choosing the dates of Mahesh Babu?

There are many days in the calendar, why is he being so particular about using Mahesh Babu’s dates. Well, only time can tell the answers. So, even before release, Mahesh and Bunny will be fighting on television for TRP ratings. Let's wait and see, who will win this race. Watch this space for more updates.

